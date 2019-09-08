Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Raised Its Position in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $5.96 Million; Darsana Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) by $68.26 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 750,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 6.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.18M, down from 6.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 529,113 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED DIVESTITURE FROM HAECO SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CO. LTD; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 57,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.11 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 4.87 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt State Bank N A Ny invested in 121,467 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Ghp reported 0.83% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 179,092 were accumulated by Synovus Fin. Noesis Cap Mangement holds 6,968 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na owns 0.42% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,917 shares. Qci Asset Management Inc Ny reported 209,264 shares stake. Nottingham Advisors has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bahl Gaynor Inc accumulated 2.15 million shares. Moreover, Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,492 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc holds 60,393 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Addison Capital stated it has 44,300 shares or 3.5% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 0.31% or 1.91 million shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc holds 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 89,419 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,541 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 73,692 shares to 427,671 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 274,199 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Enterprise Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 224,401 shares. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 171 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 182 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 5,922 shares. Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 19,983 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl, Kansas-based fund reported 874,606 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd reported 10,097 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 6.61 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 550,399 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Art Ltd Liability owns 26,300 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Co has 337,919 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.45% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 23,254 shares.