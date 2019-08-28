Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lifted Position in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by $584,496; Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Market Value Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 809,785 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.51M, down from 824,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $45.89. About 6.81M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 54,514 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87M, up from 50,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $159.75. About 86,539 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 30/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE PROMOTES KEVIN M. FREEMAN TO EVP-COO; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY SHR $1.33; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 08/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Presentation at DNB’s Oil, Offshore and Shipping Conference; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 170,238 shares to 4.03 million shares, valued at $215.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,754 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 140,461 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 45,743 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 748,272 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 588,040 shares. Aviva Plc holds 24,878 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability holds 24,818 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 6,409 shares. Blackrock holds 0.04% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 6.28M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 49,265 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% or 2,140 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Inc reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bluestein R H & accumulated 0.02% or 2,000 shares.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd. by 10,210 shares to 493,151 shares, valued at $69.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Indo Tambangraya Megah Pt.

