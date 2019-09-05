Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Decreased Taiwan Semicond.(Adr (TSM) Holding by $1.81 Million as Stock Price Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder Ycg Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Rose

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 5,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 562,602 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.52 million, down from 567,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.44. About 1.72 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semicond.(Adr (TSM) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 45,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 906,642 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.57 million, down from 951,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Taiwan Semicond.(Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 5.37 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 0.12% or 15,861 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 18,088 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability reported 24,126 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Goelzer Management has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Generation Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 864,584 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 45,102 are owned by Coastline Tru Communications. 3,000 are owned by Sadoff Invest Mgmt Lc. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.5% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Assetmark invested in 0% or 1,715 shares. Synovus reported 42,779 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Beacon Fincl Grp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 26.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Overweight Consumer Staples – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive May Be Both Cheap and Expensive for a Defensive Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.