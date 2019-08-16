Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Raised Its Hasbro (HAS) Holding; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased By $1.95 Million Its Pointer Telocation LTD Shs (PNTR) Holding

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased Hasbro Inc (HAS) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 5,130 shares as Hasbro Inc (HAS)’s stock rose 18.68%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 114,723 shares with $9.82 million value, up from 109,593 last quarter. Hasbro Inc now has $14.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $113.92. About 147,226 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Says Worst Damage From Toys `R’ Us Collapse Has Passed; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO CEO: EXPECTS WALMART, TARGET TO EXPAND TOY OFFERINGS; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS & OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: DIALWARE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC v. HASBRO, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1952 – 2018-04-06; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q FRANCHISE BRANDS REV. -19%; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (PNTR) stake by 27.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 130,164 shares as Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (PNTR)’s stock rose 1.38%. The Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd holds 342,124 shares with $5.35M value, down from 472,288 last quarter. Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs now has $119.00 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 229 shares traded. Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) has risen 32.45% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNTR News: 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EBITDA $3.3M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 27.4 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF APRIL 9, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q Rev $20.88M; 22/05/2018 – DBSI INVESTMENTS LTD REPORTS 18.5 PCT STAKE IN POINTER TELOCATION LTD AS OF MAY 21, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Pointer Telocation 1Q EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018

Among 7 analysts covering Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Hasbro has $11500 highest and $75 lowest target. $104.38’s average target is -8.37% below currents $113.92 stock price. Hasbro had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $110 target. The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. DA Davidson maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 21,906 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Paloma Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 54,188 shares. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corp has 0% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Daiwa Incorporated holds 4,578 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.07% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 66,633 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 96,641 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 9,659 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Texas Yale reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 330 shares in its portfolio. Maryland-based Lafayette Inc has invested 1.96% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 8,388 shares.

