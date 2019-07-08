Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lowered Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $1.58 Million; Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Shareholder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Position by $770,262 as Stock Value Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 256,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 860,492 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 603,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.58M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.64. About 137,582 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has risen 3.46% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 13,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,742 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.23 million, down from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 80,188 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – EXPE: Orbitz identified and remediated data breach, in which personal user information was accessed; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Points; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Expedia Delivers Sales Beat — Earnings Review

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 5,522 shares to 1,916 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 122,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,623 shares, and cut its stake in Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 337 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 3,249 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,629 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0.03% stake. 20,000 are owned by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 75,051 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 2,748 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% or 22,269 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust has 0% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 6,109 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Jump Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,459 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Prudential Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 943,001 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 303,228 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 11,981 shares to 146,358 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lin (NASDAQ:NCLH).