Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Cut Its Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holding by $5.77 Million; Capital Returns Management Continues to Hold Position in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC)

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by 34.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 56,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 107,152 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, down from 163,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Extra Space Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 1.17M shares traded or 46.66% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.08. About 1.49 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30

