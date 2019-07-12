Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Its Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $506,312 as Stock Rose; Capital Counsel Increased Its Cme Group Com (CME) Position by $720,124

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 26,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 12.61 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Transaction Will Also Have a Positive Impact on Consolidated Balance Sheet; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan halts most work on disputed Canada pipeline expansion; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (CME) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 4,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 889,560 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.40M, up from 885,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $206.41. About 1.17 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, STRONG CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 29/03/2018 – CME OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Preliminary Approach to Buy NEX Group; 02/04/2018 – CME March volume up 12.3 percent to 437.3 mln contracts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Co Of Vermont holds 0% or 2,892 shares. Cap Mgmt New York reported 49,000 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 50 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Morgan Stanley owns 18.32 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0% or 518 shares. Narwhal owns 0.65% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 149,397 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.06% or 809,558 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.11% or 1.26 million shares. 15,915 are held by Thomas White International Limited. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd invested in 0% or 22 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 2.35 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.19% or 69,391 shares in its portfolio.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway’b (BRKB) by 4,171 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $231.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 597,350 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 105,032 shares. 3,800 were accumulated by Capital Management Ny. 41,821 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Davis R M Incorporated invested in 114,090 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 36,617 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company has invested 2.47% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Com has 493,100 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Naples Lc reported 2,099 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 55,719 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,540 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.19% or 406,814 shares. 7,410 are held by Argent Trust Comm. Quantbot Lp holds 0.76% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 48,766 shares. Axa reported 191,335 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.