Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Holds Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW); Beech Hill Advisors Maintains Position in Applied Matls (AMAT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 10,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 112,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, up from 102,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.26. About 1.01M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 9,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 94,464 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36 million, up from 84,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $213.12. About 205,270 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regal Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 51,861 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 0% or 533 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.19% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Community Bancorporation Na holds 625 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Lc invested in 5,008 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Gp has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Nuance Lc holds 0.45% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 238,602 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Limited has 0.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 514,558 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2.03M shares. Clean Yield Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 250 shares. Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.25% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 22,866 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 39,068 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 9,886 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 2.47 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 10 shares. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 221,806 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 109,229 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 21,027 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,824 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 1St Source Savings Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,743 shares. 152,575 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 34,029 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 4,265 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 0% or 1,367 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 26,154 shares.