Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Upped Its Mondelez Internation (MDLZ) Position by $1.51 Million as Stock Value Rose; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake Maintained by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 78,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 436,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 357,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.47. About 348,080 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Internation (MDLZ) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 30,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.65 million, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Internation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 4.17 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Mgmt invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Addenda Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 209,589 shares. Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc has 0.93% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 21,033 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 26,522 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Company holds 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 7,577 shares. Causeway Cap Mngmt Limited holds 3.41M shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 14,294 shares. 5,095 are owned by Boys Arnold & Inc. Barr E S And Communications owns 6,740 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc holds 0.09% or 18,125 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Marco Investment Mgmt Llc reported 5,719 shares. Stewart & Patten Communications Limited Co accumulated 198,713 shares. Moreover, Dana Inv Advisors Inc has 0.82% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 147,285 shares to 974,978 shares, valued at $55.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,744 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. $501,938 worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was sold by Gruber Vinzenz P..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,853 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Management has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 900 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability owns 7,775 shares. 10,308 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 40,088 shares stake. Citadel Limited Company owns 492,254 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 4.78 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 394,802 shares. Whittier Tru Communication holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. 2.63 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) or 111,692 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 15,917 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 96,753 shares.

