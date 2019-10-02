Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Its Celanese (CE) Position; Bares Capital Management Increased Fastenal Company (FAST) Holding By $134.88 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased Celanese Corp (CE) stake by 5.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp acquired 6,565 shares as Celanese Corp (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp holds 124,746 shares with $13.24 million value, up from 118,181 last quarter. Celanese Corp now has $14.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 448,799 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C

Bares Capital Management Inc increased Fastenal Company (FAST) stake by 94.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bares Capital Management Inc acquired 4.21M shares as Fastenal Company (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Bares Capital Management Inc holds 8.68 million shares with $282.79 million value, up from 4.46 million last quarter. Fastenal Company now has $17.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 2.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN

Among 9 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Celanese has $12600 highest and $10500 lowest target. $119.11’s average target is 0.93% above currents $118.01 stock price. Celanese had 19 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $12000 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased New Relic stake by 10,500 shares to 197,630 valued at $17.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Goodyear Tire (NASDAQ:GT) stake by 177,619 shares and now owns 12,345 shares. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Green Square Capital Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3,340 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.11% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Principal Fincl Grp Inc invested in 212,446 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Delphi Mgmt Ma has 1.39% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 14,322 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 208,218 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.1% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Paloma Ptnrs Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 20,257 shares. Midas Corp owns 24,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 119,251 shares. Motco invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 1,769 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.12% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Massachusetts Financial Ma invested in 802,820 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 126,772 shares. Virtu invested 0.02% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese announces price increases in China – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Celanese to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 22, 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Celanese Announces Price Increases in China on Polyacetal (POM) Grades – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation: Celanese to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on October 22, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Focused on Clear Lake Plant Restart – Business Wire” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “No Holiday Savings Yet? Here’s How to Build Your Funds Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Handicapping the Streaming Wars: Take a Look at Netflix’s Biggest Challengers – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) stake by 15,900 shares to 141,554 valued at $28.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) stake by 149,723 shares and now owns 4.34 million shares. Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was reduced too.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $33,264 were bought by Ancius Michael J. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 2.54% above currents $30.72 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8 with “Neutral”. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Buckingham Research. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, April 12 report.