Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lowered Stake in Citigroup (C) by $2.48 Million; As Wex (WEX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Trimmed Its Holding

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 37,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 330,378 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.43 million, down from 368,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.27. About 234,481 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 14/03/2018 – WEX Inc. Introduces Proprietary Payments Solution for Mixed Fleets: Cross Roads™; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 40,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.86 million, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 10/04/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS INC WAIR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $7.30; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 02/05/2018 – Citi’s Schulz agrees but highlights China as a possible longer-term headwind; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Co holds 2,436 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Company, California-based fund reported 4 shares. Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 2,098 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 0.87% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 302 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 11,000 shares. 157 were accumulated by Ftb. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,751 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 120 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 138,176 shares. Echo Street Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 570,063 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 0.05% or 11,544 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 90,277 shares. 36,709 are held by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,664 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 116,424 shares to 650,250 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstcash Inc by 28,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.78 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

