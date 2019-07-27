Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Trimmed by $9.98 Million; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Stock Value Rose, Alpine Investment Management Has Raised by $24.42 Million Its Position

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 144,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 494,863 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.38 million, down from 639,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.48 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Grubhub Makes Ordering Food with Friends Even Easier with Venmo Integration; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.46 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.47 million, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 1.30 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets For Nearly $23 Billion; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Vodafone to expand in Europe with $21.8 bn Liberty assets purchase; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Vodafone Acquires Liberty Global’s Continental Assets; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lin (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 9,880 shares to 210,822 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 16,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intlinc (NYSE:RHI).

