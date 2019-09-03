Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Upped Progressive (PGR) Stake; As Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Share Price Rose, Vista Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $337,512

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.32 million market cap company. It closed at $7.87 lastly. It is down 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF)

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 47,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 586,764 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49 million, up from 539,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 1.02M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru holds 12 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 0.05% or 18,619 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Rothschild Investment Corp Il has invested 0.25% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Private Trust Communications Na has 0.11% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Stifel Finance has 39,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advisors Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 8,931 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.13% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 113,593 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 18,950 shares. 300 are held by Hilton Capital Management Ltd Llc. Cibc accumulated 0.04% or 115,035 shares. Cornerstone owns 2,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 10,487 shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Co (NYSE:LNC) by 25,584 shares to 212,798 shares, valued at $12.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bank Ltd.(Adr) (NYSE:IBN) by 78,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company: An Underrated, Highly Overlooked Company Poised To Deliver Strong Long-Term Returns – Seeking Alpha” on January 13, 2016, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “Jewett-Cameron Chairman Donald Boone Passes Away – PRNewswire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jewett-Cameron Announces 2 for 1 Stock Split – PR Newswire” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. Authorizes Share Repurchase Plan – PR Newswire” with publication date: June 06, 2018.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portland General Elec (NYSE:POR) by 18,211 shares to 39,952 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.