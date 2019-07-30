Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Increased Stake in Progressive (PGR) by $3.42 Million; As Bp Plc (BP) Market Valuation Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Decreased Holding by $1.08 Million

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 25,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 424,005 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, down from 449,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 12.56 million shares traded or 120.82% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 26/04/2018 – BP Names Helge Lund Chmn; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive – Lightsource BP to tap lenders for Kan. project; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-BP Sells Egyptian Oil Assets as Focus Shifts – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS WANTS TO INVEST IN RENEWABLES BUSINESSES ‘THAT CAN STAND ON THEIR OWN TWO FEET AND PROVIDE RETURNS’; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – TRANSITION PROCESS OF MOVING OPERATIONAL STAFF AND CONTRACTS FROM BP TO SERICA IS WELL ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – BP AND ALASKA GASLINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION SIGN BINDING GAS SALES PRECEDENT AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018; 06/03/2018 – OIL, GAS TO REMAIN PART OF ENERGY MIX FOR DECADES: BP’S DUDLEY; 28/05/2018 – ? BP boss to champion European values; 22/05/2018 – SERICA ENERGY PLC SQZ.L – US ANNOUNCEMENT ON 8 MAY IS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A CHANGE OF US POLICY IN RESPECT OF GRANTING OF OFAC LICENCES

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 47,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 586,764 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.49M, up from 539,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.2. About 1.87M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,022 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $311.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.18 million shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. 18,000 shares were sold by Charney M Jeffrey, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83 million and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

