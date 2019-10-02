Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Trimmed Position in Vertex Pharmaceutic. (VRTX) by $7.62 Million as Share Price Declined; Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose While Timucuan Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $21.64 Million

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 193,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.43 million, up from 820,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.63. About 179,351 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceutic. (VRTX) by 17.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 42,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 199,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.60 million, down from 242,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceutic. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $166.73. About 219,287 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.05M for 48.47 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25,388 shares to 542,101 shares, valued at $99.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 102,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.17% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0.18% or 636,020 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bartlett Limited Liability holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 44,601 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt reported 3,950 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.14% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 552,301 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Woodstock Corp invested 0.14% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.19% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Optimum Advisors has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Stifel Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Raymond James Financial Service reported 29,747 shares stake. Conning invested in 3,840 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Interstate Bank reported 684 shares.

