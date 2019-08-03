Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $2.15 Million as Shares Declined; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Maintains Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – Could Blackberry be the Next NVIDIA?; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, GATX, BIG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Esports Stocks to Buy to Benefit From the Boom – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ipg Invest Advsrs Lc, a California-based fund reported 34,053 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.1% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,846 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 191,621 shares. Moreover, Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,136 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 16,408 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cibc Ww Mkts Corp stated it has 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Arrow Finance holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,784 shares. Tcw Group stated it has 1.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 21,873 were accumulated by First Natl. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% stake. 1,800 were reported by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 368,122 shares. Coldstream Cap Management invested in 0.09% or 5,984 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Streaming Already Looks Like a Problem for AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc, a New York-based fund reported 132,350 shares. Eastern Comml Bank invested in 329,009 shares. Boston has invested 1.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jacobs And Co Ca reported 1.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 1.19 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 1.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Dallas Securities has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spc Financial stated it has 0.49% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Klingenstein Fields & Comm Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 23,771 shares. Amer Asset stated it has 15,552 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Foster And Motley owns 194,513 shares. Moreover, Webster Commercial Bank N A has 0.53% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Quadrant Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 4.71 million shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited reported 0.73% stake.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,200 shares to 83,271 shares, valued at $8.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,200 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).