Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Increases Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Seven Post Investment Office LP Increases Position in Lennox Intl (LII)

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $167.27. About 6.79 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Nvidia says Fortnite is a ‘home run’; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86 million, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $292.7. About 436,880 shares traded or 24.29% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 16/03/2018 – Lennox International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 15/05/2018 – Lennox Raises Dividend to 64c; 23/04/2018 – Lennox Cuts 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $8.79-EPS $9.39; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Other Peoples Children Hosts Pop-up Featuring Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.42 million activity. $146,885 worth of stock was sold by Bedard Gary S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Inc Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 2,557 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 20,313 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Company Delaware stated it has 0.59% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Clearbridge Invs holds 399 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,190 shares. Parkside Bancorp Trust invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Signaturefd Lc reported 0% stake. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Fund Management Sa owns 7,787 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 23,930 shares. Fort Lp holds 0.21% or 3,954 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 34,706 shares. Commerce Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 5,356 shares.