Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Increases Position in Nvidia (NVDA); Regional Mgmt (RM) Holder Signia Capital Management Increased Position

Signia Capital Management Llc, which manages about $564.37M and $82.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 133,787 shares to 771,793 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 64,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 619,029 shares, and cut its stake in North Amern Constr Group Ltd.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.49 million activity.

More notable recent Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Regional Managment Corp (RM) Announces Appointment of Robert W. Beck as New CFO – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regional Management Corp. (RM) CEO Peter Knitzer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Regional Management Corp.’s (NYSE:RM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Performing Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold RM shares while 31 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 10.00 million shares or 0.99% more from 9.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Cap Limited Company holds 2.32% or 390,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Co has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 39,040 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0.01% or 987,521 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 24,470 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 143,453 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) for 29,628 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 18,270 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). Blackrock owns 941,766 shares. Basswood Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.42% of its portfolio in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM). 49,011 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has 5,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Research, California-based fund reported 8,826 shares. Georgia-based Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

