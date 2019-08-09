Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Increased Nvidia (NVDA) Stake by $2.15 Million as Shares Declined; Asml Holding N V (ASML) Holder Sands Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA: MACHINE-DRIVEN CARS WILL BE SAFER THAN HUMAN DRIVERS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 13,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598.49M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $220.03. About 571,061 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – ASML Expects 2Q Gross Margin at Around 43%; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Gross Margin at 48.7 %; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 7,411 shares to 102,903 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 376,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $678.30M for 34.38 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Capital Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 370 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 3,920 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,418 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel reported 1,293 shares. Greystone Managed Invs stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Westwood Holdg Gru Inc has 12,231 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Company reported 153,000 shares. Ameritas reported 0.27% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Advisor Grp Ltd holds 48,242 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 203 shares. 175,489 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Lc. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Hartline Inv Corporation reported 65,484 shares. Twin Capital invested in 51,602 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 1,545 shares.

