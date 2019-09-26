Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $511,350 as Share Value Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,620 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 8,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.08. About 8.16M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.62. About 39,139 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.35; 13/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Spartan Motors, Inc./; 10/05/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $0.35 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular; 26/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circu; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to buy Spartan Energy for about C$1.4 bln; 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SPARTAN FLEET VEHICLES AND SERVICES, UNIT OF CO, ANNOUNCED HAS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Westpac has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.37M shares. 10,228 were reported by Copeland Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 2.25M shares. Trustco Bancorporation N Y holds 3.26% or 21,750 shares in its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Lc has invested 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt has 4.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Burgundy Asset Management owns 4.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.21 million shares. Earnest Limited Com has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 216,657 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 1.19% stake. Birinyi has invested 2.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beacon Gru invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Vestor Cap Ltd Com has 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 204,659 shares. 89,978 are held by Pitcairn. Lone Pine Capital Ltd Company has 7.38 million shares for 6.15% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management owns 80,035 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Com Incorporated reported 619,645 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 688,650 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 181,500 shares. Vanguard invested in 1.64M shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 16,552 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.43% or 508,293 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Moreover, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt accumulated 20,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 2,997 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 75,835 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,859 shares.