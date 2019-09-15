Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $394,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Capital Planning Advisors Has Trimmed Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $674,900 as Share Price Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 56.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,407 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $523,000, down from 23,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 27/03/2018 – Huawei challenges Apple’s iPhone X with the launch of its P20 smartphone boasting a new 68-megapixel triple camera. via @cnbctech; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims Apple at work on 11-inch iPad Pro, no new iPhones in first half of 2018

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13M for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $340.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 11,309 shares to 290,122 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,186 shares, and has risen its stake in World Gold Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock.

