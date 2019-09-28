Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $394,000; Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Position in Citigroup (C) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 9,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 147,367 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.32M, down from 156,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 25/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO BHGE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 30/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 14% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 08/03/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank names Thomas Schlaus Zurich team leader; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: *EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field looks beautiful, concerning week before Mets Opening Day

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q REV. $61.1B, EST. $60.9B; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app; 23/05/2018 – iPhone Czar Seeks $4.3 Billion IPO to Emerge From Apple’s Shadow; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 29/05/2018 – IBT: 2019 iPhone Rumor: Apple Decides To Use OLED Display In All Models; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook takes a victory lap as China revenue rockets on strength of iPhone X; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 1.18M shares. Madison Invest accumulated 41,995 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hanseatic Services holds 3.27% or 16,191 shares. Baskin Fincl Svcs Inc invested in 159,021 shares. Cardinal Management reported 2% stake. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,202 shares. Illinois-based First Bancorp has invested 2.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 48,761 shares or 7.93% of its portfolio. Menlo Advsrs Limited Com holds 23,403 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,414 shares. Renaissance Investment Ltd Company holds 49,431 shares or 3.65% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 61,704 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lincoln National Corp invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 141,169 shares or 2.9% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,927 shares to 183,726 shares, valued at $24.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 16,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).