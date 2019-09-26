Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $418,950; Profile of 6 Analysts Covering Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

Among 7 analysts covering GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GrubHub has $13300 highest and $6800 lowest target. $93.86’s average target is 68.09% above currents $55.84 stock price. GrubHub had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. Wedbush maintained Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. See Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $91.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $68.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $133.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $95.0000 Initiates Coverage On

25/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $91.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

02/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 37.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company acquired 3,150 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company holds 11,620 shares with $1.56 million value, up from 8,470 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 8.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 7.68% above currents $138.87 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull sees double-digit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Vernon Md invested in 5.44% or 49,478 shares. Lpl Ltd Com reported 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc World Mkts holds 1.78M shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Fil reported 1.74% stake. St Germain D J holds 0.54% or 37,274 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv has 279,680 shares. Park Corporation Oh has 4.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 564,294 shares. Northeast Consultants invested 1.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 450,315 shares. Mcf Lc reported 21,162 shares stake. Seizert Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 309,807 shares. Waratah Capital holds 158,017 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corp Il holds 922,736 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs Incorporated accumulated 1,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc accumulated 0.54% or 350,093 shares.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Guggenheim slashes its GRUB target – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) 1.7% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonaldâ€™s Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GrubHub -3.9% as Chanos says he’s short – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GrubHub Inc. â€“ GRUB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 1.51 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – GrubHub Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference

GrubHub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. The firm connects approximately 50,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,100 cities. It has a 202.32 P/E ratio. It offers GrubHub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates GrubHub and Seamless Websites through grubhub.com and seamless.com.