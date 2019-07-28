Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Lifted Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $2.15 Million; Confluence Wealth Management Upped Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding by $439,348 as Market Value Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.43M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 28/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s CEO says Uber does not use its self-driving processing solution; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 19,797 shares to 19,480 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General: Growth And Resilience To Economic Slowdowns – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General: Delighting Customers And Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.13% or 18,400 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 5,230 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 62,868 shares. Hightower Limited holds 0.07% or 87,973 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 6,798 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Alpha Windward Limited Liability stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,480 shares. St Johns Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac reported 67,066 shares. Argent Tru has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Barometer Capital Management Incorporated holds 116,130 shares.