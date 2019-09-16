Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $394,000; National Asset Management Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $1.28 Million; Market Valuation Declined

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $292.82. About 3.85M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 27/03/2018 – CANADIAN PROVINCE OF QUEBEC FORECASTS BALANCED BUDGET IN 2018-19 AND 2019-20 (COMPARED TO NOV FORECAST FOR C$1.3 BLN SURPLUS); 24/05/2018 – Adyen is a Dutch company that processes payments for Airbnb, Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 6,450 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 4,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $219.67. About 13.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 10/04/2018 – Apple Owes $502.6 Million to VirnetX, Says Federal Jury in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,300 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 0.79% or 7,530 shares. Jcic Asset Management Inc stated it has 292 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt, Maryland-based fund reported 1,765 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund accumulated 9,118 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Amarillo Comml Bank has invested 1.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,075 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 640 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 7.25M shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 1,617 shares. Baltimore holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 616 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horseman Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests invested in 0.01% or 321 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp holds 702,070 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,052 shares to 11,874 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 6,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company, which manages about $30.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8,140 shares to 4,460 shares, valued at $732,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.