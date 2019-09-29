Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Decreased Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.33 Million; Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Decreased Stake

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.68M market cap company. It closed at $57.61 lastly. It is down 13.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI); 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 28,351 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 27,585 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Camarda Lc owns 18 shares. Moreover, Leavell Invest Mngmt has 0.83% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn owns 1,786 shares. Baltimore holds 0.51% or 18,587 shares. Moreover, Jnba Financial has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 287 shares. Viking Fund Llc has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 118 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 56,000 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.34% stake. 340,748 were reported by Los Angeles Equity Rech. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 177,124 shares.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 34.91 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 3,087 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). 3,844 were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. Horrell Cap Mngmt holds 30,941 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assoc accumulated 260 shares. Axa reported 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 289 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Pacific Ridge Cap Ptnrs invested in 1.45% or 91,195 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Vanguard Gp holds 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) or 102,950 shares. 326 were reported by Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Com.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $390.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 47,193 shares to 513,951 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innerworkings (NASDAQ:INWK) by 211,279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 874,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Gas Services Group Inc (NYSE:NGS).

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66M for 10.83 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.