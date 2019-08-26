Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Continues to Hold Holding in Nvidia (NVDA); Boeing Co (BA) Holding Maintained by Parsons Capital Management Inc

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $165.56. About 5.25M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q EPS $1.98; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 27,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 24,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.25. About 3.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 16/03/2018 – There’s another space race in the works… this time it’s SpaceX vs. Boeing; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) Premiers Video Games with Real-Time Ray Tracing and Jumio Partners with NICE (Nasdaq:NICE) Company X-Sight Marketplace – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Achieves Breakthroughs in Language Understanding to Enable Real-Time Conversational AI – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited reported 35,000 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 379,788 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca holds 43,732 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Management has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,692 shares. Fulton State Bank Na holds 20,265 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited holds 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 2,816 shares. Transamerica Advsr holds 0.01% or 7 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 86,862 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Com owns 1.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,270 shares. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 163,220 shares. Navellier And Assoc owns 1,579 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 34,754 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Com holds 0.06% or 6,113 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Bancshares Usa has 0.66% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12,267 shares. Guardian reported 193,440 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 97,300 shares. Filament Ltd Liability Corporation reported 914 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Maple Capital owns 1.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,396 shares. Sky Invest Group Lc accumulated 0.13% or 942 shares. Zweig owns 56,111 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.93% or 32,050 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has 2,048 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,341 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 222 shares. Amer Century holds 1.93 million shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,281 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 1,622 were reported by Barr E S Co. Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 702 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $913.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,887 shares to 327,103 shares, valued at $62.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,764 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).