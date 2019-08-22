Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) Cut by $310.93 Million; Yy (YY) Valuation Declined While Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped Its Holding

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 935,486 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.60 million shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – BRITVIC PLC BVIC.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG EVKn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 38 EUROS FROM 37 EUROS; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 28/03/2018 – Advisory rankings rivalry Morgan Stanley leaps to top spot; 10/04/2018 – Croatia picks Morgan Stanley-led consortium as adviser in INA share buyback; 04/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Broker Accused of Abuse — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOCHEM TAPS BOC INTERNATIONAL, CLSA AND MORGAN STANLEY AS JOINT SPONSORS FOR HONG KONG IPO OF KEY OIL ASSETS; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Trust accumulated 10,705 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 45,977 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 148,949 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 875,619 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associate has 40,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 4.51 million shares. Highlander Capital Management Lc holds 4,850 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has 19,600 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 68,600 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 19,424 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ci Invs holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2.10M shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 15,720 shares stake.

