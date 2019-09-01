Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Lowered by $310.93 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Tig Advisors Has Upped Position by $9.52 Million

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – United Tech to invest $15 billion in U.S. over next five years; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.14M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 01/05/2018 – CMC Markets Cut to Equalweight From Overweight by Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6620P FROM 6600P; 13/03/2018 – ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG AOXG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 13.5 EUROS FROM 13.1 EUROS; 31/05/2018 – City AM: Morgan Stanley’s CEO calls Soros’s prediction of a global crisis ‘ridiculous’; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – MS, GS/@ForexLive: US said to be mulling further curbs on Chinese imports; 12/05/2018 – Dear Sugars: Listen to `Dear Sugars’: Rage Is a Red Lesson – With Morgan Jerkins

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.97 billion for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 332,067 shares. Washington Trust Company has 14,952 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 156,390 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Yhb Investment Advsr Inc owns 46,686 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 1.42 million shares. Bridgecreek Invest Ltd Liability owns 205,000 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.22% or 36,119 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Company stated it has 5,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 68,600 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gradient Limited Liability Corp reported 0.47% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Brinker holds 22,979 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag owns 23,445 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Com reported 1.97 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.