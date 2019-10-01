Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $301.59 Million as Share Price Declined; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) Position Maintained by Caz Investments Lp

Caz Investments Lp increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (GLRE) by 1306.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp bought 41,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.13% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $386.06 million market cap company. It closed at $10.5 lastly. It is up 40.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 01/05/2018 – DAVID EINHORN TALKS ON GREENLIGHT RE’S EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Discloses Holdings as of Quarter-End; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE COMMENTS ON SUNESIS CAPITAL RESEARCH REPORT; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss/Shr $3.85; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Inc. Exits Position in Greenlight Capital

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43B, down from 404.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 5.84M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 21/03/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $103; 06/04/2018 – Sharenet: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 pct in 2017; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Shalett Says Broader EM Is a Good Place to Invest (Video); 23/04/2018 – PDVWIRELESS INC – COMPANY VICE CHAIRMAN MORGAN O’BRIEN TO SUCCEED JOHN C. PESCATORE AS CEO; 15/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : MORGAN STANLEY SEES CO AS TRADING NEAR FAIR VALUE WITH A BALANCED RISK-REWARD; 13/03/2018 – CCC SA CCCP.WA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 245 FROM PLN 165

Caz Investments Lp, which manages about $304.25 million and $33.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gdxj 190719C00033000 (Call) by 13,500 shares to 21,500 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GLRE shares while 22 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 2.64% less from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Management Ltd Co has 13,694 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation owns 69,003 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 2.24 million shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 2.41 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd stated it has 28,000 shares. Cordasco Financial invested in 0.01% or 1,548 shares. Freestone Holdg Lc reported 82,489 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 538 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 161 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 41,196 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company accumulated 316,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.09% in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) for 5,446 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.74 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.