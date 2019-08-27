Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Cut Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $310.93 Million as Share Price Declined; Nokota Management LP Increases Stake in Netflix (NFLX)

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 3.01M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY ENDS SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 07/03/2018 – GORMAN SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN HIRING FORMER TRUMP ADVISER GARY COHN; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 18/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Steele Creek 2016-1 $284.25m CLO Reset via MS; 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Targets $1T for Asset Management — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Siemens Healthineers Target Started at EUR34 by Morgan Stanley

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 261.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 51,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 71,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43 million, up from 19,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $4.94 during the last trading session, reaching $290.04. About 2.63M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX TO INCREASE ITS CONTENT INVESTMENT ACROSS EUROPE WITH PLANS TO SPEND ABOUT $1 BLN ON ORIGINAL PRODUCTIONS IN 2018 – FT, CITING; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 20/05/2018 – Netflix’s DVD business is still alive and profitable, by a small margin; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Outlook Reflects View Netflix’s Operating Results Will Improve Gradually; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emory University holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 45,964 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability owns 9,960 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 1,002 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 7,669 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 2.02M shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,450 shares. Economic Planning Grp Adv reported 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kistler owns 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 938 shares. Burns J W And, New York-based fund reported 88,061 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.17% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Raymond James Na has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,229 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.19% or 99.00 million shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Communication invested in 203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.43% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.12 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.53 million shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $29.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 79,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,390 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.