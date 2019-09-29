Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Cut Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $301.59 Million as Market Value Declined; Ranger Investment Management LP Has Cut Its Napco Security Technologiesin (NSSC) Position by $2.85 Million; Valuation Rose

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 billion, down from 404.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 20/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 14km NNE of Morgan Hill, CA; 17/04/2018 – U.S. shale oil output is surging, but American refineries can’t process much more of the light crude, according to Morgan Stanley; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 7.1% to A$7.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 18/05/2018 – WILLIAM HILL PLC WMH.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 325P; 24/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY STAKE FELL TO 3.88% APR 17; 16/03/2018 – GREENE KING PLC GNK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologiesin (NSSC) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 98,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 310,660 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.22 million, down from 409,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Napco Security Technologiesin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $471.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 153,557 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares I by 62,460 shares to 150,460 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespan Inc. by 88,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intll Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Barclays Public Ltd has 11,978 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 12,050 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 956,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 835,476 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp holds 0.28% or 81,800 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Prtnrs Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 17,912 shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Stifel Financial has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 15,330 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 8,883 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Ltd has invested 0.53% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cap Ww Invsts invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrowstreet Lp holds 0.56% or 5.77 million shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Llc stated it has 554,366 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Emory University holds 1.34% or 43,300 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 610 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 1.51 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Vanguard owns 100.57 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,068 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 360,452 shares. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability stated it has 43,644 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor Incorporated accumulated 23,698 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Axa has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

