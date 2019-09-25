Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Decreased Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $301.59 Million as Stock Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position Held by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 billion, down from 404.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 11.37M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 18/04/2018 – MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, ROBERT MORGAN RESIGNED AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS VOTED ON PROPOSAL TO ELECT DIRECTORS TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – BP Said to Tap Morgan Stanley as It Weighs BHP Assets (Correct); 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 24/04/2018 – Volaris Raised to Overweight From Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Warns of Contagion Risk If Italy Yield Tops 2.40%

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 13,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 116,577 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63 million, up from 102,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 12.23M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 110 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.04% or 14,878 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 195,185 shares stake. 6,573 are owned by Advisory Services Network Limited Company. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 37,522 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 20,589 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Shufro Rose & Company Limited Company accumulated 7,300 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,722 shares. Boys Arnold And Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 14,581 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd has 0.02% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Valueact Holdg Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 26.23 million shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 77,300 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt accumulated 6,530 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

