Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.07 N/A -0.22 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 4.13 N/A -3.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mitek Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mitek Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Veritone Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$13.83 is Mitek Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 35.85%. On the other hand, Veritone Inc.’s potential upside is 41.44% and its consensus target price is $10. The data provided earlier shows that Veritone Inc. appears more favorable than Mitek Systems Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mitek Systems Inc. and Veritone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.7% and 29.4%. About 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% Veritone Inc. 36.83% 34.87% 58.02% 20.48% -60.55% 122.89%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Veritone Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Mitek Systems Inc. beats Veritone Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.