Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s Financial Results Comparing With salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

As Application Software companies, Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.14 N/A -0.22 0.00 salesforce.com inc. 156 9.21 N/A 1.53 100.91

In table 1 we can see Mitek Systems Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mitek Systems Inc. and salesforce.com inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. salesforce.com inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor salesforce.com inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Mitek Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mitek Systems Inc. and salesforce.com inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 0 14 3.00

$13.83 is Mitek Systems Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 38.58%. On the other hand, salesforce.com inc.’s potential upside is 21.07% and its consensus target price is $187.36. The results provided earlier shows that Mitek Systems Inc. appears more favorable than salesforce.com inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mitek Systems Inc. and salesforce.com inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 84.4%. Insiders held 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, salesforce.com inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while salesforce.com inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors salesforce.com inc. beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.