Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Since Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.75 N/A -0.22 0.00 Oracle Corporation 54 4.53 N/A 2.90 19.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mitek Systems Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mitek Systems Inc. and Oracle Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% Oracle Corporation 0.00% 38.8% 9.5%

Risk & Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Oracle Corporation’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. Its rival Oracle Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Oracle Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and Oracle Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Oracle Corporation 2 11 6 2.32

The upside potential is 44.97% for Mitek Systems Inc. with consensus price target of $13.83. Meanwhile, Oracle Corporation’s consensus price target is $56.86, while its potential upside is 6.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that Mitek Systems Inc. looks more robust than Oracle Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mitek Systems Inc. and Oracle Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 56.6%. Mitek Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 34.3% of Oracle Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Oracle Corporation -3.11% -2.95% 2.59% 11.8% 17.96% 24.7%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Oracle Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Oracle Corporation beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. The company licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes. It also provides software for mobile computing to address the development needs of businesses; Java, a software development language; and big data solutions. In addition, the company offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and customer relationship management, procurement, project portfolio management, supply chain management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, risk, and compliance applications. Further, it provides Oracle Engineered Systems, servers, storage, industry-specific hardware, management software, and hardware support products, as well as operating systems, and virtualization and other hardware-related software. Additionally, the company offers customers software license updates and product support contracts; database, middleware, and development software, as well as cloud-based platform and infrastructure; and IT strategy alignment, enterprise architecture planning and design, initial software implementation and integration, application development and integration, security assessments, and ongoing software enhancements and upgrade, as well as customer support and education services. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.