Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

We will be comparing the differences between Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.43 N/A -0.22 0.00 Model N Inc. 17 4.47 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mitek Systems Inc. and Model N Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Mitek Systems Inc. and Model N Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Volatility and Risk

Mitek Systems Inc. has a beta of -0.32 and its 132.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Model N Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Model N Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mitek Systems Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.83, and a 38.30% upside potential. Model N Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 consensus price target and a 12.36% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Mitek Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.5% of Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% are Mitek Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -3.61% weaker performance while Model N Inc. has 43.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Model N Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.