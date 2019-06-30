Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

We are contrasting Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.29 N/A -0.22 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 54 6.34 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mitek Systems Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mitek Systems Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc. has a -0.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Mitek Systems Inc.’s average price target is $13.83, while its potential upside is 39.13%. Competitively the average price target of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $68, which is potential 17.38% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Mitek Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.7% and 92.1% respectively. Insiders held 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -0.15% 0% -3.21% 4.05% 14.81% 7.46%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. had bullish trend.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.