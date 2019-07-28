Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.10 N/A -0.22 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 82 15.79 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mitek Systems Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.2% -7% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Volatility and Risk

Mitek Systems Inc. has a -0.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Zendesk Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Mitek Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Mitek Systems Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mitek Systems Inc. has a 34.01% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.83. On the other hand, Zendesk Inc.’s potential downside is -6.12% and its consensus price target is $88. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mitek Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Zendesk Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.7% and 0.08% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.5% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -3.96% -12.22% -6.04% 12.65% 21.16% -3.61% Zendesk Inc. 0.57% 4.15% 11.85% 59.32% 57.58% 48.48%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Zendesk Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats Zendesk Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.