Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Contrasting side by side

Both Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.89 N/A -0.22 0.00 Workday Inc. 198 12.13 N/A -2.10 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Mitek Systems Inc.’s -0.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Workday Inc. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Workday Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Mitek Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Workday Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.84% for Mitek Systems Inc. with average price target of $13.83.

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 94.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Workday Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Workday Inc. has 25.24% stronger performance.

Mitek Systems Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.