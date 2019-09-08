Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Comparing side by side

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.95 N/A -0.22 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mitek Systems Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mitek Systems Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mitek Systems Inc.’s -0.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, One Horizon Group Inc. has a 2.97 beta which is 197.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. One Horizon Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Mitek Systems Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mitek Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $13.83, while its potential upside is 43.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of One Horizon Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% One Horizon Group Inc. -19.76% -30.42% -50.37% -87.44% -94.87% -77.89%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. was less bearish than One Horizon Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Mitek Systems Inc. beats One Horizon Group Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.