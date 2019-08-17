Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Comparing side by side

Both Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.75 N/A -0.22 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.89 N/A 0.78 174.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mitek Systems Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc.’s current beta is -0.23 and it happens to be 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s 0.63 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mitek Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MicroStrategy Incorporated are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. MicroStrategy Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$13.83 is Mitek Systems Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 44.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mitek Systems Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.1% and 96.2%. Insiders held 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while MicroStrategy Incorporated has 7.03% stronger performance.

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Mitek Systems Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.