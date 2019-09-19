Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Contrasting side by side

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 4.89 N/A -0.22 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.55 N/A 0.43 21.18

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mitek Systems Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mitek Systems Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Mitek Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Mitek Systems Inc. has a consensus target price of $13.83, and a 40.84% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mitek Systems Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 62.1% and 26.5% respectively. Mitek Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. has -7.12% weaker performance while Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 20.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.