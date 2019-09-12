Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Comparing side by side

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 11 5.11 N/A -0.22 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 93 15.37 N/A 0.55 176.83

In table 1 we can see Mitek Systems Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mitek Systems Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Mitek Systems Inc. has a -0.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AppFolio Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. Its rival AppFolio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Mitek Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AppFolio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mitek Systems Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AppFolio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mitek Systems Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.27% and an $13.83 average target price. On the other hand, AppFolio Inc.’s potential downside is -38.93% and its average target price is $61. The data provided earlier shows that Mitek Systems Inc. appears more favorable than AppFolio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares and 72.8% of AppFolio Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Mitek Systems Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, AppFolio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend while AppFolio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.