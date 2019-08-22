Mitek Sys (MITK) Stake Maintained by Harvest Management Llc; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Decreased Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $10.33 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $387.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.64. About 223,841 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 124,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 62,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, down from 186,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 1.34M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 42,200 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd reported 100,435 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 687,374 shares. Thb Asset Management has invested 0.71% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 7,500 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 14,650 shares. Raymond James And Assocs accumulated 37,312 shares. White Pine Capital Lc holds 0.99% or 220,499 shares. Renaissance reported 17,069 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 27,065 shares. 67,609 were reported by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 7,027 shares. Teton Advsr Inc accumulated 82,500 shares.

