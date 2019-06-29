Mitek Sys (MITK) Shareholder P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Stake by $840,000 as Valuation Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Increased Its Stake

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 14,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,397 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.24M, up from 46,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.08M market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 250,226 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Adj EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Tx invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thornburg Invest Mgmt invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Management invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coldstream accumulated 803,898 shares or 8.29% of the stock. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 81,624 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 227,236 shares or 0.98% of the stock. North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh holds 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,466 shares. Howard Capital invested 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seatown Holding Pte Limited reported 232,700 shares stake. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Bender Robert Associates has 0.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Thomasville Retail Bank invested in 224,385 shares. Moreover, Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Karpus Mngmt reported 6,156 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Broadcom and Apple Sign New Deal, Microsoft Hits All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Ups Ante in Cloud With Oracle Partnership – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) vs. Google (GOOGL): Who Will Win the Cloud Gaming Battle? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 43,112 shares to 73,405 shares, valued at $8.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 674,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mitek System’s Board of Directors Unanimously Rejects Unsolicited Proposal from ASG Technologies – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mitek Systems Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on January 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ASG Technologies Increases Offer to $11.50 per Share to Acquire Mitek – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Mitek Systems (MITK) in Q1 Earnings? – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,182 are held by Citigroup Inc. Citadel Lc reported 84,281 shares. Water Island Capital Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 15,500 shares. Paw owns 360,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Raymond James And Assocs has 37,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Charles Schwab Inc owns 78,474 shares. Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 10,411 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 288,645 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 15,780 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 42,649 shares or 0% of the stock. S Squared Tech Limited Liability Corp reported 432,493 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. MITK’s profit will be $1.59M for 62.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.