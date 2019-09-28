Mitek Sys (MITK) Shareholder Harvest Management Cut Position; Boothbay Fund Management Has Decreased Its Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $1.26 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 16,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 16,188 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 33,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Hired Turnberry Solutions in August for Perspective ‘On a Variety of Topics’; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 74.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149,000, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 195,673 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 03/05/2018 – Mitek delivers digital KYC for cryptocurrency broker BTCDirect; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16M and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 26,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22 million for 18.10 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 1.12M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clear Street Ltd Co accumulated 60,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 23,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Aperio Ltd Llc stated it has 2,726 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 37,459 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Legal And General Gru Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 933,830 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 160,284 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 119,900 shares. 11,980 are owned by M&T Bank. Prudential Fincl stated it has 278,674 shares. Raging Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 4,132 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 11,831 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has 35,455 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 245,846 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 723,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 6,468 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Com owns 13,770 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Central National Bank & Trust has invested 0.54% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Da Davidson And Communication stated it has 5,266 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 16,022 shares. Boston Advsr Llc holds 0.11% or 26,906 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt Limited invested 1.85% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 1,098 shares. Amer Int Grp, a New York-based fund reported 51,990 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 400 shares.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tocagen Inc (Call) by 577 shares to 961 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

