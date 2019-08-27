Mitek Sys (MITK) Position Held by Harvest Management Llc; As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Declined, Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Cut Its Position by $17.04 Million

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 48,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 58,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 100,108 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mitek Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITK); 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (Al) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 238,853 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mitek Reports 36% Revenue Growth in Record Quarter – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Geode Capital Management Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Us Bancshares De owns 7,500 shares. Stonebridge Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. White Pine Cap Ltd Co holds 220,499 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 14,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 92,440 shares. Water Island Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank Corp stated it has 27,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Moreover, Gabelli & Investment Advisers has 0.17% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Lyon Street Cap Limited Company holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 40,884 shares. 37,312 are held by Raymond James Assocs. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 110,000 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cactus Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SmileDirectClub readies IPO – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Align Tech up 2% premarket on accelerated stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Debt-Defying Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Align Technology Stock Fell 23.6% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Align (ALGN) Ceases Straumann Distribution Deal, Shares Slip – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.06 million for 38.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.