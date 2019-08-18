Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder P-A-W Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $840,000 as Market Valuation Declined; General Electric Co Com (GE) Shareholder Barrett Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $458,793 as Shares Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 229,552 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Extends Leadership Position In Digital Identity Verification By Acquiring A2iA; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 62.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 50,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 30,619 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 81,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 247.52M shares traded or 306.13% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 09/04/2018 – GE’S NASON: ENERGY STORAGE IS ONE RISK FOR INVESTING IN GAS; 11/04/2018 – WITH A LIST PRICE WORTH $6; 05/03/2018 – CAISSE DE DEPOT CEO SABIA EYES BROADER PARTNERSHIP WITH GE; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Durability Fix for 500 Engines on Upgraded 737, A320

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 51,988 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 288,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co holds 864,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 11,680 shares. Us Savings Bank De reported 0% stake. Paw Cap stated it has 4.36% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Water Island Cap Limited Co stated it has 15,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 150,224 shares. One Trading Lp accumulated 15,243 shares or 0% of the stock. Rbf Cap Ltd Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 15,000 shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.04% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 58,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.03% or 245,032 shares. Raging Management Ltd Liability Company reported 348,601 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MITK’s profit will be $5.22M for 18.35 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Mitek Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mitek Systems (MITK) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mitek to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 19, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Citrix (CTXS) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mitek Systems Is Rocketing Higher Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mitek Systems: High Upside Small Cap With Buyout-Suitor Safety Net – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. The insider CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00 million.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Wabtec Confirms Planned Exit by General Electric – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tapestry, General Electric, and Canopy Growth Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: Aircraft Financing Unit Sale Could Be Credit Positive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,085 shares to 63,729 shares, valued at $15.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc Com (NYSE:EOG) by 10,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).