Mitek Sys (MITK) Holder Lyon Street Capital Raised Stake; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Has Boosted Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by $5.16 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 224.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 91,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 132,570 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 40,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 179,247 shares traded. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 18.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Expos; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 11,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 33,175 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.46 million, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $542.5. About 508,248 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW)

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73 million and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 2,300 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,550 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 15,154 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 3,109 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 3,205 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.04% or 10,654 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 76 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Assetmark invested in 244 shares or 0% of the stock. Boys Arnold And holds 0.43% or 6,523 shares. 3,446 are held by Texas Yale Capital. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 53 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 8,692 shares. Ferguson Wellman holds 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 1,041 shares. Wellington Gp Llp reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northeast Inv Management has invested 0.13% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

